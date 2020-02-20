|
Catharine M. Kasziba
Deans - Catharine M. Kasziba, 78, of Deans, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro, NJ.
Born in Princeton, NJ, Cathie was raised in the Deans section of South Brunswick where her family has roots dating back to the early 1800's. For generations, her family were pillars in the Deans community and forever instilled a devotion to civic duty in Cathie and her family. A graduate of Princeton High School, Class of 1959, she went on to attend the Latin American Institute in New York City, where she studied to be a Spanish, bi-lingual administrative assistant. Later in life, Cathie attended Middlesex County Community College where she attained her Associate's Degree in Management. Cathie was employed with Princeton University, Department of Annual Giving for 13 years, retiring in 2010.
Prior to Princeton University, Cathie served as a library associate for the Plastics Recycling Research Department of Rutgers the State University, and previously served as the principle secretary for the Center of Packaging Science and Engineering for the University.
A devoted mother and grandmother, Cathie was a typical 1970's Mom. She provided a home not only of love but one that held tractor rides in the winter, pool parties, kickball games, and family gatherings. Her home was a haven for troubled neighborhood kids who needed a respite in their lives, if even for a little while.
She loved adventure and travel, whether it was trips in the camper or station wagon or, as they got older, flying all over the country. Cathie and her late husband Gene, traveled the world and loved cruises.
Cathie will be remembered for her calm way, her quiet strength and her unlimited thoughtfulness. She called everyone "doll" or "dollies" and more recently "angel". The truth be told Cathie was the angel.
Predeceased by her parents, Lester J. and Marjorie (Morrell) Schaub and her husband (her "gentleman"), Eugene S. Kasziba; she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Timothy E. and Susan M. Kasziba of Cranbury; her daughter and son-in-law, Katharine L. Kasziba-O'Rahilly and Andrew B. O'Rahilly of Deans; and her grandchildren, Sarah, Corbin, Genny Sue, Ronan and Cole.
Funeral services will begin on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the A.S. Cole Son & Co. Funeral Home, 22 North Main Street, Cranbury, NJ.
Interment will follow at Dayton Cemetery in Dayton, NJ.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the A.S. Cole Son & Co. Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Cathie's memory to The Kendall Park First Aid Squad by visiting In Memory Of at inmemof.org.
