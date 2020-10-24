1/1
Cather Jean Daniels
Cather Jean Daniels

Highland Park - Cather Jean Daniels, 75, of Highland Park, died October 19, 2020 at RWJUH, New Brunswick. Born in Jackson County, Fl. A member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, New Brunswick. Predeceased by husband, Louis, son, Phillip and 6 siblings. Surviving are 3 daughters, Sabrina Daniels, Jackie Garrison and Tanisha Bailey, 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 4 siblings, Alice Faulk, Loreatha Blecher, Evelyn White and Brantley Belcher. Walk Through Viewing is from 9:30-10:30am, Thursday, October 29, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Interment will be held at Franklin Memorial Park, No. Brunswick.




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
