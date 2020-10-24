Or Copy this URL to Share

Cather Jean Daniels



Highland Park - Cather Jean Daniels, 75, of Highland Park, died October 19, 2020 at RWJUH, New Brunswick. Born in Jackson County, Fl. A member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, New Brunswick. Predeceased by husband, Louis, son, Phillip and 6 siblings. Surviving are 3 daughters, Sabrina Daniels, Jackie Garrison and Tanisha Bailey, 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 4 siblings, Alice Faulk, Loreatha Blecher, Evelyn White and Brantley Belcher. Walk Through Viewing is from 9:30-10:30am, Thursday, October 29, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Interment will be held at Franklin Memorial Park, No. Brunswick.









