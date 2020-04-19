|
Catherine A. "Kit" Burns
Milltown - Catherine A. "Kit" Burns, of Milltown, passed away from complications of COVID-19 Friday, April 17, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. She was 80 years old.
Born in Atlantic City, she lived in Newark and East Brunswick before moving to Milltown in 1997.
She worked for Verizon for thirty-three years, first as a telephone operator and then as a records administrator.
Catherine was a parishioner of St. Bartholomew's RC Church in East Brunswick and played in their handbell choir as well as for the handbell choir at Trinity Presbyterian. She was a loving and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. If you needed her, she was there. She loved hosting weekly Sunday dinners and attending her grandchildren's many activities. She was happiest listening to piano recitals, watching school plays and dance recitals, and cheering at ball games. She was always very active and always looking to learn new things. She enjoyed her yoga and aerobics classes, her bible studies, and learning to knit. She was a member of the Milltown Senior Center and was their treasurer and corresponding secretary. She loved her crossword and sudoku puzzles and was an avid reader.
She is predeceased by her son, William (d. 1973), her parents, Francis X. and Ann (Walsh) Brady, and three brothers and five sisters.
Surviving is her husband of 60 years, William Burns; her daughters and sons-in-law, Rosemary and Martin Tricarico of Piscataway, Catherine and Jeff Cheely of Marietta, GA, and Kristina and Richard Melvin of Milltown; her son, Kevin Burns of Melbourne FL; her beloved grandchildren, Leanne Resch (Greg), Martin, Adam, Daniel, and Matthew Tricarico, Sandra Burns Shade, and Ricky, Clara, Alice, and Bill Melvin; her great granddaughters, Molly, Aurora, Ella, and Julie Shade; her sisters, Joan Picillo of Madison, and Genevieve Jones of Klamath Falls, OR, and her brother, Richard Brady of Egg Harbor Twp as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private viewing will be held for immediate family only at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N. Main Street, Milltown. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in East Brunswick. A Catholic Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when such gatherings are permitted. Feel free to sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020