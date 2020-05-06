|
|
Catherine A. Sweltz
Parlin - Catherine Ann Sweltz, age 93, of Parlin, NJ, peacefully passed away May 2nd, 2020, at Raritan Bay Old Bridge Hospital in NJ. She was born in Lloydell, PA, and resided in Parlin for 61 years.
Catherine was a very caring person who always found the best in people. During her life she sponsored numerous foster children, supported numerous charities, helped many family members and friends throughout her life. As a member of 'The Greatest Generation', in her early years she worked for A&P as a grocery clerk and cashier. Then she worked for Western Electric as an electrical wirer of international switch boards for over 30 years. Catherine helped to train many hourly union workers as well as management personnel during her career as she was considered by many to be the best electrical wirer in all of AT&T and its subsidiaries. In New Jersey, she has been a communicant of The Church of The Sacred Heart, South Amboy, NJ for 61 years. Prior, she was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Beaverdale, PA.
She is predeceased by her husband Jack Sweltz as well as her parents Catherine Rose Grgich and Philip J Chulick and her siblings Mary, Luba, Evan, Philip, Ann, Joseph, Stephen and Francis.
Surviving are 5 nieces, 5 nephews, 8 great-nieces, 5 great-nephews, 2 great-great nieces and 5 great-great nephews. Especially close to her in life were nephew Andrew Liyana of Tennessee and niece Barbara Liyana Wheatley of Texas.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks for the special loving care given to Catherine during the last several years of her life by Sandy Bush, Deborah Lawrence, Kathleen Kirschman and Susan Smith.
Funeral services are being conducted by the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879. A mass will be offered at St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Michael, PA and burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Beaverdale, PA. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers are requested to go to Feeding America, American Red Cross. or other . To send condolences, or a tribute to the family please visit www.KurzawaFH.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2020