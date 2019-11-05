|
|
Catherine Auer Sutter
Sayreville - Catherine Auer Sutter, age 93 of Sayreville, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in South Amboy, she was a lifelong borough resident of Sayreville. Before her retirement, Catherine worked as a secretary for ER Squibb in New Brunswick for many years. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville.
She is predeceased by her husband Henry in 2007 and her sister Mary Ann Nawoj.
Surviving are her loving children Henry Sutter and his wife Maureen of Manalapan, Sheila Ann Volosin and her husband Donald of CA, her grandchildren Scott, Daniel, Christopher, Ryan, Patrick, Jeffery, Alissa, her great-grandchildren Declan, Rory, Gwendlyn, and Natalie, her sister in law Mary Alexander and 10 nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Friday 12:00pm at Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville. Burial will follow at New Calvary Cemetery.
Calling hours at the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. Sayreville will be Friday from 9:00am to 11:30am.
Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements can be found at www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019