Catherine B. O'Rourke
Catherine B. O'Rourke

Bridgewater - Catherine B. O'Rourke (nee: Malley), 92, of Bridgewater, NJ, formerly of Staten Island, NY (Great Kills and West Brighton) and Toms River, NJ, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph O'Rourke, who predeceased her in 2003. Loving mother of Mary K. O'Rourke of Calabash, NC, Michael O'Rourke and wife Linda of Mt. Sinai, NY and Kevin W. O'Rourke and Leslie Williams of Barnegat, NJ. Cherished grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Caring sister of Marie McDermott and Margaret Gorkowski.

Born in Bayonne, NJ to Patrick and Mary O'Donnell, Catherine spent most of her years in Staten Island. She worked as a counter assistant for Holtermann's Bakery in Great Kills for 25 years, and as a bookkeeper for St. Michael's Home in Staten Island for 25 years, as well as a lunch aide for various Staten Island Catholic Schools. Catherine also loved to crochet and play cards. Private services under the direction of Flynn and Son Funeral Home, Metuchen, NJ. A Memorial Service to celebrate Catherine's life will be held at a later date. Entombment will be at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens in Woodbridge, NJ. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.flynnfuneral.com




Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn and Son/Koyen Funeral Home - Metuchen
319 Amboy Ave.
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-2134
November 20, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
