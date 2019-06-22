|
Catherine Bunny Stalteri
Old Bridge - Catherine Bunny Stalteri, 90, of Old Bridge, NJ, passed away Friday, June 21st, at home with her husband by her side. She was the wife of Frank Stalteri for 69 years.
Catherine was born in Jersey City, NJ on March 30, 1929, a daughter of the late Catherine (McGowan) and Walter Schlichting.
She was a Research Consultant at Prudential Life Insurance Newark, NJ for 38 years retiring in 1986. Catherine was a communicant of St. Lawrence RCC, Laurence Harbor and she loved to make ceramics.
Catherine is predeceased by her parents and her brother Walter and sister Houghatlin. Surviving her is her loving husband Frank, cherished sister and brother in law Geraldine and Robert Quade and many devoted nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Catherine will be Sunday 3-7pm at Day Funeral Home 361 Maple Place Keyport, NJ 07735 and again Monday 9 am prior to the funeral mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lawrence RC Church in Laurence Harbor, NJ Monday at 10am.
Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Keyport, NJ.
Please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 22, 2019