Catherine Bylinski
Colonia - Catherine Bylinski, 103 of Colonia passed away on Wednesday, August 27, 2019 at Haven Hospice at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.
Born in Carteret. Catherine was a lifelong resident of Woodbridge Township and was employed by RCA before retiring. Ms. Bylinski was a devoted parishioner of St. Demetrius Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Carteret as well as a member of St. Anne's Society and Sisterhood of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Catherine was predeceased by her husband in 1990, Stanley E. Bylinski as well as her siblings, Anna Lacko, Michael Wasylyk, Mary Maier and Alice Balazs. Surviving are her daughter, Catherine Ann Bylinski as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 10am church service at St. Demetrius Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Carteret. Interment will follow at Cloverleaf Memorial Park in Woodbridge.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 3pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019