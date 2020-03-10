|
|
Catherine Dmytruk
Piscataway - Catherine Dmytruk, 94, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Piscataway, NJ, she then moved to South Carolina 16 years ago.
Catherine was a member of the Rosary Altar Society. She enjoyed gardening, baking, had a love for birds and her loyal dogs. Most importantly, she loved spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her beloved parents Blanche and Pat Monte, her husband Emil Dmytruk of 54 years, a dear son James Dmytruk, her sister Helen Stamile, and a brother Alexander Buszko.
Surviving is her loving daughter Catherine and husband James Wickers of Murrells Inlet, SC; a daughter in law Patricia Dmytruk of Lake Mary, FL; Five adored grandchildren Angela Kohut of Murrells Inlet, SC; Christopher and wife Mary Alice Casale of Whitehouse Station, NJ; James Dmytruk of Lake Mary, FL; Derek Dmytruk of Lake Mary, FL; Kirt Dmytruk of Woodland Texas and wife Jaime and nine cherished great-grandchildren Alyxandra, Aniela, Brayden, Kalin, Bryce, Haiyden, Olivia, Brooklyn, and Carson.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 6-8 pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home. 910 Rt. 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876. Funeral services will start with a prayer at the funeral home at 8:45 am followed by a 9:30 am mass at St. Joseph's Church in Hillsborough, NJ 08844.
Inurnment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020