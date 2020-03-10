|
|
Catherine Dmytruk, 94, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Piscataway, NJ, she then moved to South Carolina 16 years ago.
Catherine was a member of the Rosary Altar Society. She enjoyed gardening, baking, had a love for birds and her loyal dogs. Most importantly, she loved spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her beloved parents Blanche and Pat Monte, her husband Emil Dmytruk of 54 years, a dear son James Dmytruk, her sister Helen Stamile, and a brother Alexander Buszko.
Surviving is her loving daughter Catherine and husband James Wickers of Murrells Inlet, SC; a daughter in law Patricia Dmytruk of Lake Mary, FL; Five adored grandchildren Angela Kohut of Murrells Inlet, SC; Christopher and wife Mary Alice Casale of Whitehouse Station, NJ; James Dmytruk of Lake Mary, FL; Derek Dmytruk of Lake Mary, FL; Kirt Dmytruk of Woodland Texas and wife Jaime and nine cherished great grandchildren Alyxandra, Aniela, Brayden, Kalin, Bryce, Haiyden, Olivia, Brooklyn, and Carson.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6-8pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home. 910 Rt. 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876. Funeral services will start with a prayer at the funeral home at 8:45am followed by a 9:30am mass at St. Joseph's Church in Hillsborough, NJ 08844.
Inurnment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery is Piscataway, NJ.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020