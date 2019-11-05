|
|
Catherine E. Donnelly
Milltown - Catherine E. Donnelly, 98, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Born in Elizabeth, she lived in Milltown most of her life before moving to Monroe.
She's predeceased by her husband John Donnelly (d. 2001) and her sister Lillian Steiner.
Surviving is her son Gerard Donnelly; her daughters, Kathleen, and her husband Dr. Thomas Kincade, and Maribeth Toscano; 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
A Mass will be held on Friday, 11:00 am, at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Milltown. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Parlin. There will be a visitation on Friday from 9:30 am till time of Mass at The Crabiel Home Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St. Milltown. For a full obituary and condolences please visit www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019