|
|
Catherine "Cathy" E. Fallet
Whitehouse Station - Catherine "Cathy" E. Fallet, died peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at her daughter's home in Wharton, NJ. She was born in Raritan to the late Jacob Heck and Ella (Brammann) Heck.
Cathy worked for American Hoechst, Lord and Taylor and later volunteered at Rehab at Rivers Edge, caring for patients. Cathy was a lifelong member of the United Reformed Church in Somerville. She is predeceased by her husband, John Fallet who died in 1996; and a son, David Fallet who died in 2010. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved daughter, Lori Fischer and husband, Warren of Wharton; grandchildren, Kelli Cheek and husband, Carlos, Thomas Zwickle and wife, Liz, Carolyn Stevens and husband, Jim, David Fallet, Jr. and wife, Tina; 8 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Shirley Felice and Jean Mundy.
A celebration of Cathy's life will be held 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the United Reformed Church, 100 W.Main Street, Somerville, NJ 08876. Burial will follow at New Cemetery in Somerville. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 E. Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Memorial contributions can be made to The United Methodist Church, 100 West Main St., Somerville, NJ 08876.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020