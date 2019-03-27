|
|
Catherine F. Hoag
Old Bridge - Catherine F. Hoag passed away Tuesday, March 26th at the Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge.
She was 67 years of age.
Born in New York, NY, she resided in Old Bridge for most of her life.
Catherine in survived by her loving family; beloved husband John Hoag, son Sean Hoag and daughter Diane Perrault and her husband Tom, her grandchildren Erin and Kelly, and her siblings Tricia Dickson, Kevin Kiniry, and Michael Kiniry.
A visitation will be held Thursday, March 28th from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.
A funeral mass will take place Friday, March 29th at 10:15am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Old Bridge. Interment to follow.
For information, directions, or to leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.Rezemfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019