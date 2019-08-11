|
Catherine F. Marrone
Milltown - Catherine F. Marrone, 95, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 08, 2019 at her home in Milltown, New Jersey.
Mrs. Marrone was born August 16, 1923 in New Brunswick, New Jersey to the late William and Helen (Donahue) Fox. She lived in Highland Park and North Brunswick for many years before settling with her daughter in Milltown.
Catherine was an operator for NJ Bell and retired as a supervisor for the Highland Park Water Department. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary of Mount Virgin Church in New Brunswick. She was active in the USO and AARP. She was an avid reader, loved jigsaw puzzles, traveling and enjoyed spending time at Cape Cod.
Mrs. Marrone was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Marrone and her sister, Betty Jane DeNicola.
She is survived by her three daughters, Catherine Marrone of Bridgewater, Susan Lippman and her husband George of Milltown and Rosemary Monaghan and her husband Vinnie of Milltown. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and by her beloved dog Buttons that was always by her side.
Family and friends may visit from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, August 12th at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:45 A.M. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at St. Mary of Mount Virgin Church in New Brunswick. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in New Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, Please consider donations to , .
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019