Catherine H. Hunt
Ocala, FL - Catherine H. Hunt (nee Heidel), 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Ocala, FL in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday. She was born in NYC and married Thomas M. Hunt on June 6, 1953. She and Tom started their young family on Kingsbridge Terrace in the Bronx, NY and Sickles Street in the Inwood section of Manhattan. In 1960 she and Tom moved their growing young family to Old Bridge, NJ where they raised 5 sons and a daughter.
Catherine was a wonderful story teller whom many admired for her Irish wit and wisdom. She spoke often of the many young families that moved to Sayre Woods South back in the 1960's, becoming friends, and founding of St. Ambrose Church and school. What these families did was create a new parish of their own. She loved the New Jersey shore, her country and her long time girlfriends, well known throughout the world as "The Out to Lunch Bunch". One more thing that she truly loved was time spent for the past several years with her dearest friend and caregiver, Bettie Barriner. She always said "I don't know what I'd do without Bettie". Bettie is a true angel and shall never be forgotten by the Hunt family.
Mrs. Hunt was predeceased by her infant son Thomas Mathew Jr. in 1954, her grandson Derick Patrick in 2004, her husband Tom in 2006, her son Edward's wife Sharon in 2006, and by all of her siblings; Eugene Walsh, Eleanora Jones, Robert Heidel and Daniel Heidel.
She is survived by her son Edward of Bordentown, James and spouse Juan Garay of Ocala and St. Petersburgh FL, John and spouse Kathlyn of Doylestown PA, William and spouse Lynn of New Smyrna Beach FL, Peter and spouse Ann of Old Bridge and her daughter Catherine Anne of Williston FL. Also her grandchildren Randall and spouse Chelsea, Gabriel and spouse Kianna, Thomas, Rebecca, Joseph, Olivia, Dylan and Brody and her great-grandson Asher Thomas Hunt. Also many nieces and nephews from New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Georgia and Virginia whom she loved dearly.
The Funeral and Burial will be held when the family is able to travel and gather again at St. Ambrose Church in Old Bridge with burial in the family plot at St. Gabriel's Cemetery in Marlboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Hospice of Marion County at 3231 SW 34th Avenue Ocala, FL 34474.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 8 to May 10, 2020