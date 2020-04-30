Services
Peppler Funeral Home - Allentown
114 South Main Street
Allentown, NJ 08501
(609) 259-7391
Catherine Borthwick
Catherine Hansen Borthwick

Catherine Hansen Borthwick Obituary
Catherine H. Borthwick

Freehold - Catherine H. Borthwick, 86, of Freehold, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold. Born in Plainfield, NJ; she resided in Woodbridge all of her childhood, attending Woodbridge HS and worked at Merck after her graduation. Upon her marriage, she moved to Matawan where she raised her two girls, became a member of Matawan Presbyterian Church, and sang in the church choir. Catherine worked for the Old Bridge Board of Education as a Payroll Clerk and an Administrative Assistant. After retiring from the Board of Education, she moved to Benton, PA where she enjoyed baking, gardening, puzzles and walking in her woods.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, John Borthwick; she is survived by her two daughters, Elise Eisenberg and her husband, Steven and Elaine Wesley and her companion, Buddy Wesley; her grandchildren, Morgan and Taylor Eisenberg, Ashley LeMay and her husband, Michael and Ryan and Kristin Wesley; her sister-in-law, Joan Hansen; her nephew, Brian Hansen, as well as many other extended family.

Services will be private under the direction of Peppler Funeral Home, Allentown. Memorial contributions may be made in Catherine's name to the Jacques Cousteau Coastal Center, 130 Great Bay Blvd., Tuckerton NJ 08087.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
