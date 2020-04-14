|
Catherine Jane Fyffe
South Plainfield - Catherine Jane Fyffe, 71, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at home surrounded by the love of her family.
Born in San Francisco, CA, Catherine settled to South Plainfield 40 years ago where she raised her family.
A devoted wife, mother and grandmother,; Catherine is survived by her husband, William Fyffe; two children, Andrew and wife Rebecca of South Plainfield and Susan Matty and husband Christopher of Far Hills; two siblings, Linda Martinek and husband Charles of Long Beach, MS and David Ewing and wife Gail of Pensacola, FL.
She will also be missed by her four grandsons, Lincoln, Colton and Austin Fyffe and Justin Matty.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, South Plainfield NJ.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020