Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
8:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Catherine Krauss Obituary
Catherine Louise Krauss

South Amboy - Catherine Louise Krauss, 80, of South Amboy died on Sunday April 14, 2019 at Madison Center, Matawan. Born in South Amboy she lived there all her life. A member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy she loved reading and doing word finds.

Daughter of the late William and Helen Howley Parisen Krauss she is also predeceased by 13 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Tangereen and Jay DiForti of South Amboy and Lynell and David Volker of Hazlet; her grandchildren Nicholas DiForti and Amy and Zachary Volker and many, many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 8:45am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Tuesday (today) from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 400 Morris Avenue, Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 16, 2019
