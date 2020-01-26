|
Catherine Lucka
Fords - Catherine Lucka 95, of Fords, entered into eternal rest January 25, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was born in Perth Amboy and has resided in Fords for the past 80 years.
Catherine was a Secretary at Anaconda Copper in Perth Amboy for 40 years before retiring and then worked in sales at Dranetz Technologies in Edison for 8 years, retiring in 1990.
She was the oldest member of Grace Lutheran Church in Perth Amboy, and a member of the Clara Barton seniors and social club in Edison.
Catherine was predeceased by her siblings Wilbur, Walter, and Arthur Lucka, Helen Kertes, and Florence Petersen. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday January 30, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords followed by an 11 am service at Grace Lutheran Church 600 New Brunswick Avenue, Perth Amboy. Visitation is Wednesday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. Interment will be in Alpine Cemetery.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020