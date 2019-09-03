|
|
Catherine M. Haraz (Garagi)
Spotswood - Catherine M. Haraz (Garagi), known affectionately as Katy/Kitty, 91, of Spotswood, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
She was born and raised in Jamesburg to Charles and Josephine Garagi on March 29, 1928, the youngest of seven children, and moved to Spotswood in 1957.
Catherine was a loving and happy person who enjoyed playing Bingo, card games, Atlantic City, gardening, and was a loyal fan of the New York Mets. She was quite passionate about spending time with friends and family. During World War II she sewed parachutes for the troops and worked at Komar in Spotswood for many years as a skilled seamstress.
Catherine is survived by her two sons Joseph C. Haraz (Colleen) of Spotswood, Gary G. Haraz of Oceanport, her beloved grandchildren, Michael and Megan and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Haraz and siblings, Michael, Louis, Charles, Angelina, Rose, and Jean.
She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 5, at 9:45 AM in The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Church, Spotswood. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Friends and family may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 4, from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to .
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 3, 2019