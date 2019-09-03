Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:45 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Spotswood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Haraz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine M. (Garagi) Haraz


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine M. (Garagi) Haraz Obituary
Catherine M. Haraz (Garagi)

Spotswood - Catherine M. Haraz (Garagi), known affectionately as Katy/Kitty, 91, of Spotswood, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

She was born and raised in Jamesburg to Charles and Josephine Garagi on March 29, 1928, the youngest of seven children, and moved to Spotswood in 1957.

Catherine was a loving and happy person who enjoyed playing Bingo, card games, Atlantic City, gardening, and was a loyal fan of the New York Mets. She was quite passionate about spending time with friends and family. During World War II she sewed parachutes for the troops and worked at Komar in Spotswood for many years as a skilled seamstress.

Catherine is survived by her two sons Joseph C. Haraz (Colleen) of Spotswood, Gary G. Haraz of Oceanport, her beloved grandchildren, Michael and Megan and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Haraz and siblings, Michael, Louis, Charles, Angelina, Rose, and Jean.

She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 5, at 9:45 AM in The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Church, Spotswood. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.

Friends and family may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 4, from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to .
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now