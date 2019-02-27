Services
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Catherine Mitolo Obituary
Catherine Mitolo

Bound Brook - Catherine Mitolo, 72, died Saturday, February 23, 2019, at her daughter's home in Bound Brook. Born in Jersey City, she was the daughter of John and Catherine Volpe.

In 1968, Catherine and her husband settled in Scotch Plains and raised their family. She worked as an administrative assistant for Jade Promotions before retiring in 2015.

She also worked as an election official in Hillsborough for many years. She loved spending time with her grand dogs, and making desserts for family get togethers.

Catherine was predeceased by her husband, Joseph; and her siblings, Jean Auth, Teresa Bartik, Joseph Volpe, and Alby Volpe.

She is survived by her children, Joseph Mitolo of Belford and Gina Mitolo of Bound Brook; her sisters, Paula Farrell and Nancy (Donald) Hennelly; and her brothers, John (Joan) Volpe, and Robert (Rae) Volpe; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Gathering with the family will be 2 - 4 & 7 - 9, Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook.

Funeral services will begin 9:15 AM, at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, Bound Brook.

Burial will follow at Holy Cross, 340 Ridge Rd., No. Arlington, NJ 07031.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 27, 2019
