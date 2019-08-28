Services
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-6222
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Scarfone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine (Vivona) Scarfone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine (Vivona) Scarfone Obituary
Catherine (Vivona) Scarfone

Carteret - Catherine (Vivona) Scarfone, 68, of Carteret died on August 26, 2019 at Raritan Bay MC in Perth Amboy. Born in Irvington, she lived in Colonia for 16 years before moving to Carteret in 2005. She was a Merchandise Coordinator for HomeGoods in Woodbridge for many years before retiring.

She is predeceased by her husband, Carmen Scarfone in February 2018. She is survived by two daughters, Edie Szoke (David) of Carteret and Danielle Scarfone (Dave Tillou) of Colonia; and six grandchildren, Brittany and Casey Novellino; Matthew and Joey Szoke, Jessica Williams (Evan), and Gianna Scarfone. Also survived by her brother, Casper Vivona and his wife, Louise; her sisters-in-law, Pun Scarfone and Carol Scarfone; and her nieces, Lucy Treadwell (Jeremy), and Gina Kukan (Steve) and her nephew, Anthony Scarfone.

Visitation will be Thursday from 3 to 7 PM (a service will be held at 4:00 PM) at the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Carteret Police Department.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now