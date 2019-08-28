|
Catherine (Vivona) Scarfone
Carteret - Catherine (Vivona) Scarfone, 68, of Carteret died on August 26, 2019 at Raritan Bay MC in Perth Amboy. Born in Irvington, she lived in Colonia for 16 years before moving to Carteret in 2005. She was a Merchandise Coordinator for HomeGoods in Woodbridge for many years before retiring.
She is predeceased by her husband, Carmen Scarfone in February 2018. She is survived by two daughters, Edie Szoke (David) of Carteret and Danielle Scarfone (Dave Tillou) of Colonia; and six grandchildren, Brittany and Casey Novellino; Matthew and Joey Szoke, Jessica Williams (Evan), and Gianna Scarfone. Also survived by her brother, Casper Vivona and his wife, Louise; her sisters-in-law, Pun Scarfone and Carol Scarfone; and her nieces, Lucy Treadwell (Jeremy), and Gina Kukan (Steve) and her nephew, Anthony Scarfone.
Visitation will be Thursday from 3 to 7 PM (a service will be held at 4:00 PM) at the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Carteret Police Department.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019