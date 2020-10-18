1/
Catherine Shoppe
Catherine Shoppe

Piscataway - Catherine Shoppe, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 at home.

Born to the late Katherine and Steven (Dubey) in Plainfield, she settled to Piscataway in 1958. Catherine initially worked for Thul Auto Parts in Plainfield, then in the cardiology department in Somerset Medical Center, where she retired. After retirement, Catherine volunteered with the outpatient admissions for Somerset Medical Center.

Catherine's greatest love was for animals and was a true believer in animal rights. She volunteered many hours with the Homeless Animal Rescue Team (H.A.R.T.) helping care for, feed and foster kittens and cats. She also shared a love for horses and enjoyed watching horse racing especially traveling to Saratoga for the Travers every year and going to the Breeder's Cups events.

Predeceased by her husband, Raymond Shoppe and sister, Elaine Fickett; surviving is her daughter, Carla Shoppe of Somerset; sister, Elizabeth Schnitzer of Hackettstown and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Catherine's 95th birthday, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 9:30AM in the Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road Piscataway NJ 08854 followed by a funeral mass in Our Lady of Fatima at 10:30AM.

Entombment will follow in Lake Nelson Memorial Park, Piscataway.

Family and friend may gather on Tuesday from 6-8PM in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Homeless Animal Rescue Team (H.A.R.T.), https://www.hartnj.org/ in Catherine's memory.

To leave condolences, please visit www.piscatawayfuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Piscataway Funeral Home
OCT
21
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Piscataway Funeral Home
OCT
21
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Fatima
