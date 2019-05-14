|
|
Catherine Theresa (Taglieri) McKernan
East Brunswick - Catherine Theresa (Taglieri) McKernan passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. She was 88.
Born in Jersey City, she moved to Carteret in 1957, where she raised her family. In 1995, she moved to Monroe Township, where she resided until last year, when she moved to the Chelsea in East Brunswick.
Traveling was one of her favorite things to do. She loved to prepare good food and share it with her family.
Mrs. McKernan was a communicant of Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, Spotswood.
She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Unit of the American Legion #263, Carteret, and later the Eugene J. Pacetta #522 Unit, American Legion, Monroe Township.
Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Leo McKernan, her children, Karen Gomm and her husband Brian, of Spotswood, Maureen McKernan, of Lighthouse Pt., FL, Dr. Stephen McKernan and his wife Elizabeth, of Montgomery, TX; five grandchildren: Ian Coughlin and his wife Girlene, Deirdre Gomm, Kate Fonterosa and her husband John, Hannah McKernan and Madeline McKernan, and three great-grandchildren: Collin Breden, Albert Fonterosa and Jake Fonterosa.
She was predeceased by her sister Madeline, her brother John, and her brother Richard.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 15th, at 9:30 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 10:15 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Church, 18 South Street, Spotswood. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown.
Friends and family may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at
Published in Home News Tribune on May 14, 2019