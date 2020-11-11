Catherine V. Gallant
Old Bridge - Catherine V. Gallant (nee: Kuzma), 91, long-time resident of Old Bridge, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. Catherine was born in Perth Amboy to Rudolph and Katherine Kuzma and was one of nine children. She was devoted to the care of her family, helping raise her siblings in her youth and then her own family after she married. Beloved wife of the late Stephen Gallant, who predeceased her in 2002. Loving mother of Christine Gallant and husband, Dr. Eric Christian. Cherished grandmother of Stephen Christian and Lyta Christian. Devoted sister of William Kuzma, Richard Kuzma, Robert Kuzma, Ann Miller and the late Rudolph Kuzma, Jr., Charles Kuzma, John Kuzma and George Kuzma. Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. Private services under the direction of Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Catherine's memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.flynnfuneral.com