Cecelia "Ceal" B. Bogdan
Sayreville - Cecelia "Ceal" B. Bogdan, age 94, of Sayreville peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Brandywine Senior Living in Pennington surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Sayreville, Ceal was a lifelong resident of the borough. Before her retirement, Mrs. Bogdan was a seamstress for RNP in South River. Ceal was a devout parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church as well as a member of the St. Stans Seniors. She enjoyed spending time with her family, tending to her flowers, and baking delicious desserts. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Ceal is predeceased by her beloved husband Walter (Rusty), her parents Michael and Rose Dominick, and her siblings Stanley Dominik, Rose Dzielak, Julia Plewa, and Joseph Dominick. Surviving is her dear sister Mickelina Dominick as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will take place on Monday at 10:30am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main Street, Sayreville, with an 11am mass at St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Calling hours at the funeral home will immediately precede mass on Monday from 9am to 10:30am. Completed arrangements, letters of condolence, and directions may be found by visiting www.malisewskimemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019