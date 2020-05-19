Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
Cecelia Mirabella Obituary
Cecelia Mirabella

Clark/Iselin - Cecelia Mirabella, 105, of Clark formerly of Iselin died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Clark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in St. Miguel, Portugal; she had resided in Iselin most of her life before moving to Clark in 2001. Cecelia was employed by Highlander Sportswear many years ago and enjoyed quilting. She was a longtime communicant of St. Cecelia's RC Church in Iselin.

She was predeceased by her husband, Angelo Mirabella, Sr.; two sons, Eugene and Donald Sr.; a daughter, Elaine Kose; two daughter-in-laws, Adeline and Lillian Mirabella; as well as three grandchildren, Pamela, Michael and Donald, Jr.

Surviving are two sons Angelo Jr., Frank and his wife Patricia; a daughter-in-law, Jean; 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.

She will be interred privately at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home in Iselin. To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 19 to May 22, 2020
