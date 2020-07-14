Cecelia Sergel
Cecelia Sergel, age 98, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY. She was born and raised in South River to the late Andrew and Karolina Golojuch, and then lived most of her life in East Brunswick with her husband Stanley before moving to the Ticonderoga area in recent years. Before her retirement, Mrs. Sergel worked for many years as a seamstress with Louis Brodsky & Sons in South River. She was a devout parishioner of St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church and member of the St. Mary's Altar Rosary Society who will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Cecelia is predeceased by her beloved husband Stanley Sergel and by her brothers Chester and Severin Golojuch. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Eleanor and Frances Golojuch. She was an important presence in the lives of many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as many other loving family members and dear friends.
A Catholic Funeral Mass is scheduled for 11am on Thursday at St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church under the direction of M.A. Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Ave, South River with burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Thursday morning from 9am to 10:30am. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed inside the building at once and masks must be worn at all times. Completed arrangements, letters of condolence to the family, and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com
.