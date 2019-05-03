|
|
Cecilia A. Suk
Bound Brook - Cecilia A. Suk, 88, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Foothill Acres Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Hillsborough. Born in Manville, she was the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Bobrowski) Lewandowski. She lived in Manville, she went to Alabama where she got married in the early 1950's then moved to Bound Brook where she raised her family. She was employed by SmithKline Beecham in Piscataway as a Line Leader for 25 years before retiring. She then worked part time for Somerset Savings in Manville. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Bound Brook and was a member of the Bound Brook Ladies Auxiliary.
She was predeceased by her husband James Suk in 2007, 2 daughters, Roseann Baer and Mary Alice Osborn and a son in law Richard Morando. She is survived by a daughter, Jacqueline Morando, 2 sons, James and his wife Dawn Hlavsa-Suk, Thomas and his wife Laurel Suk, 10 grandchildren, Christopher, Jennifer, Danelle, Kurtis, Alexandria, Jessica, Brandon, Nickolas, Timothy and Tyler and 2 great-grandchildren, Savannah and Benjamin.
Cremation was private. Memorial services will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the St. Joseph Church Chapel, 120 East 2nd Street, Bound Brook followed by burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Bridgewater. Donations may be made to Foothill Acres Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 39 East Mountain Avenue, Hillsborough, NJ 08844. Arrangements are by Hagan - Chamberlain Funeral Home, Bound Brook.
Published in Courier News on May 3, 2019