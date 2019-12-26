|
Cecilia Bernadette Naperkowski
Cecilia Bernadette Naperkowski passed away peacefully at home, her loving family by her side, on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was 88 years old.
Ceal was a very special lady who touched the lives of nearly everyone she met. She has a huge heart, was a good listener and confidant. She was compassionate and wise by all who knew her. She loved to cook and bake. Every dinner was a delicious feast.
She loved spending time in the mountains, boating and fishing with her daughter, Debbie, and husband, Frank. Ceal was a devoted parishioner of Saint Mary of Ostrabrama in South River.
She was predeceased by her parents, Agnes and Benjamin Jurewicz; brothers, Stanley, Matthew and Frank, and sisters, Theresa Prusik and Beatrice Jurewicz.
Surviving are her sister, Alice Koblos; daughter and caregiver, Debbie and her husband, Francis, their son, Jacob and his wife, Nicole, and their child, Conrad Baron; daughter, Diane of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, Eric, Melissa, and Daniel and his wife, Amy, and great-grandchildren, Kylie, Ryan, Conner, Alayna, Benjamin and Maxwell.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 8:15 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with a 9:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of Ostrabrama Church, South River. Interment will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Sayreville.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, December 27th, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
In Ceal's name, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of Ostrabrama Church, 30 Jackson Street, South River, NJ 08882 - 732-254-2220 (www.stmarysr.org)
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019