Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Cecilia Bernadette Naperkowski

Cecilia Bernadette Naperkowski Obituary
Cecilia Bernadette Naperkowski

Cecilia Bernadette Naperkowski passed away peacefully at home, her loving family by her side, on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was 88 years old.

Ceal was a very special lady who touched the lives of nearly everyone she met. She has a huge heart, was a good listener and confidant. She was compassionate and wise by all who knew her. She loved to cook and bake. Every dinner was a delicious feast.

She loved spending time in the mountains, boating and fishing with her daughter, Debbie, and husband, Frank. Ceal was a devoted parishioner of Saint Mary of Ostrabrama in South River.

She was predeceased by her parents, Agnes and Benjamin Jurewicz; brothers, Stanley, Matthew and Frank, and sisters, Theresa Prusik and Beatrice Jurewicz.

Surviving are her sister, Alice Koblos; daughter and caregiver, Debbie and her husband, Francis, their son, Jacob and his wife, Nicole, and their child, Conrad Baron; daughter, Diane of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, Eric, Melissa, and Daniel and his wife, Amy, and great-grandchildren, Kylie, Ryan, Conner, Alayna, Benjamin and Maxwell.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 8:15 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with a 9:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of Ostrabrama Church, South River. Interment will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Sayreville.

Family and friends may visit on Friday, December 27th, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

In Ceal's name, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of Ostrabrama Church, 30 Jackson Street, South River, NJ 08882 - 732-254-2220 (www.stmarysr.org)
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
