Cecilia Julianne Gornick
Piscataway - Cecilia Julianne Gornick, age 98, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 19, 2019. She was born on January 24, 1921 in Dunellen, New Jersey to Alexanader and Julia (Hutar) Bublavek.
Cecilia met her beloved husband, Edward J. Gornick, in high school and they were married soon after he returned home from World War II. Cecilia and Edward settled in Piscataway, New Jersey, where they were blessed with three loving children. Cecilia worked for Beecham Pharmaceutical, but finally retired from Parfum Rochas Company. She has many wonderful friends of 40+ years and loved crafting, sewing and crocheting. A devout Catholic, Cecilia was a Catholic Daughter of the Americas for more than 50 years before moving to Florida to be closer to her daughter.
Cecilia is preceded in death by her husband Edward J. Gornick. She is survived by her three children, Alexandra "Sandra" (Steve) Mockus, Joyce (John) Speichert and Edward (Deborah) Gornick; 10 grandchildren, Robert (Monica) Mockus, Eric (Najla) Speichert, Emily (Christopher) Meng, Allison (Matthew) Hayhurst, Matthew Mockus, Brian (Sharon) Gornick, Melissa (Christopher) Arranz, Michelle (Tyler) Morris, Jennifer Gornick, Earnestine Qui and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church, 317 First Street, Dunellen, NJ, followed by a graveside ceremony at Resurrection Burial Park Cemetery in Piscataway, NJ.
The family will receive friends and family from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Avenue in Dunellen, NJ.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 23, 2019