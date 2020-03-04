Services
Brown's Funeral Home Inc
122 Plainfield Ave
Plainfield, NJ 07060
(908) 756-4241
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mark's. Episcopal Church
1430 Park Ave.
Plainfield, NJ
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
1430 Park Ave.
Plainfield, NJ
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
1430 Park Ave.
Plainfield, NJ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecily Yvonne McDonald Obituary
Cecily Yvonne McDonald

Scotch Plains - Cecily Yvonne McDonald of Scotch Plains passed away on Feb. 28, 2020 in New Brunswick after a brief illness. Born in Guyana, Cecily was 90 years old. She was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Plainfield. Viewing: Friday, March 6, 4-7 PM and Saturday, March 7, 8:30-9:30 AM at St. Mark's. Episcopal Church. 1430 Park Ave., Plainfield. Funeral Mass: Sat., March 7, 9:30 AM at the church. Interment, Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains.

She is survived by her children Malcolm, Dawn and Juneann McDonald; daughter- and son-in-law Oslyn McDonald and Gladston Hackett; grandsons Storm McDonald and Thabo D'Anjou; many nieces, nephews and cousins; her St. Mark's family and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her husband William and her sister Enid.

Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home www.brownsfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to () in Cecily McDonald's honor.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
