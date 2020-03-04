|
Cecily Yvonne McDonald
Scotch Plains - Cecily Yvonne McDonald of Scotch Plains passed away on Feb. 28, 2020 in New Brunswick after a brief illness. Born in Guyana, Cecily was 90 years old. She was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Plainfield. Viewing: Friday, March 6, 4-7 PM and Saturday, March 7, 8:30-9:30 AM at St. Mark's. Episcopal Church. 1430 Park Ave., Plainfield. Funeral Mass: Sat., March 7, 9:30 AM at the church. Interment, Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains.
She is survived by her children Malcolm, Dawn and Juneann McDonald; daughter- and son-in-law Oslyn McDonald and Gladston Hackett; grandsons Storm McDonald and Thabo D'Anjou; many nieces, nephews and cousins; her St. Mark's family and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her husband William and her sister Enid.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home www.brownsfuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to () in Cecily McDonald's honor.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020