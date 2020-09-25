1/1
Celeste Andresen
1959 - 2020
Celeste Andresen

Celeste Andresen, 60, beloved sister, wife, aunt, and friend, died on September 18, 2020. Born and raised in Raritan, NJ, she was a long-time resident of San Manuel, Arizona, where she lived with her husband Jim. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Antoinette Andresen of Raritan.

For Celeste, nature was her work, recreation, and sanctuary. She loved her job with The Nature Conservancy as a land manager on the 7B Ranch on Arizona's San Pedro River. She was an avid birder who loved plants, animals, and the cycles of the Earth. Celeste loved the Desert Southwest where she hiked and camped, but she also loved the East Coast, where she often visited her cherished family.

She was a passionate advocate for the environment. She was at home in the desert, where she was a steward of the land. She dedicated herself to the preservation of nature for the future of all life. Though her stature may have been small, anyone who knew Celeste knew her gigantic heart.

Celeste is survived by husband James Bergstrom, brother Doug Andresen (Clare), brother Marc Andresen (Kris Cupillari), sister Jennifer Armstrong (Mike), brother Karl Andresen (Jean Sarantos), brother Matt Andresen (Loring Nagle), nephew Jake Andresen (Amanda), niece Sarah Andresen, and many relatives and friends.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a future date.

Contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy: https://www.nature.org/en-us/membership-and-giving/donate-to-our-mission/other-ways-to-give/honor-and-tribute-giving/




Published in Courier News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
September 25, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Diana Freshwater
September 25, 2020
Rest in Peace my Friend,Jamy
Jamy Giufurta
Friend
September 25, 2020
This is a huge loss. I will so miss her competent, intense, presence in meetings and on the ground she loved. My condolences to her family and closest friends. RIP Celeste!
John Welch
Acquaintance
September 25, 2020
RIP . What a terrible tragic loss of a lovely lady. She’s an angel now.!
Susan Reinen
Friend
September 25, 2020
My prayers and deepest condolences to all of the Andresens
Celeste was my first girlfriend
We always had a special bond through the years
Our families grew up and made wonderful memories together
Blessings and peace ♥
Eileen Weber
September 25, 2020
My heart breaks for the family of Celeste. We went to St Ann’s school and HS together and she was the sweetest kindest person ever. My deepest condolences. The world lost a lovely soul
Cathy Grigoletti
Classmate
