Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
(908)725-1763
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Celeste M. (Majcher) Stutzman


1938 - 2019
Celeste M. (Majcher) Stutzman Obituary
Celeste M. Stutzman (nee Majcher)

Manville - Celeste M. Stutzman (nee Majcher), 80, peacefully entered into eternal life on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Foothill Acres Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Hillsborough, NJ. Born 10/13/1938 in Pottsville, PA, daughter of the late Edward and Sophia (nee Cichocka) Majcher, she was raised in Cumbola, PA before settling to Manville 1964.

Celeste was a homemaker and above all cherished her family, especially her grandchildren. Born Roman Catholic, she loved being in her garden and was an avid reader.

Besides her parents, Celeste was predeceased by her dear siblings; Gloria Devine and Edward Majcher, and her beloved grandson, Jason Zujkowski in 2018.

Celeste is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Robert N. Stutzman, joining hands in marriage on April 18, 1959; three loving children, Diane and her husband Gerard Solarek of Manville, David Stutzman and his wife Monica of Flemington and Janice Zujkowski of Manville. She will be deeply missed by two cherished grandchildren, Sean Zujkowski and Carlos Carvajal-Garcia and by many nieces and nephews. She will also missed by her grand dog Bishop.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Wednesday, October 9 from 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Oct. 8, 2019
