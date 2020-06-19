Celestine Ortiz
Celestine Ortiz

Raritan - 97, died June 16, 2020. Prayers 8:30am Tuesday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville followed by a 9:30am mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Somerville. Visitation 6-9pm Monday.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home
JUN
23
Prayer Service
08:30 AM
Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home
JUN
23
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home
111 North Gaston Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-3111
