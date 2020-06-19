Celestine Ortiz
Raritan - 97, died June 16, 2020. Prayers 8:30am Tuesday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville followed by a 9:30am mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Somerville. Visitation 6-9pm Monday.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.