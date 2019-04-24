Services
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ 08854
(732) 968-2828
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ 08854
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Fatima RC Church
501 New Market Road
Piscataway, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cesar Reyes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cesar L. Reyes


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cesar L. Reyes Obituary
Cesar L. Reyes

Piscataway - Cesar L. Reyes, 91, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ.

Born in the Philippines, Cesar immigrated to New York City in 1958 where he met his late wife, Candida. They relocated to Jersey City for a few years before settling to Piscataway in 1977 where they raised their family.

A dentist for the Guggenheim Dental Clinic in New York City, Cesar enjoyed reading medical and science literature. Also a sports enthusiast, Cesar enjoyed watching the New York Mets, Knicks and playing college football pools and the Lottery.

Predeceased by his wife, Candida Reyes; surviving are his two sons, Robert J. Reyes and wife Nelia of Somerset and Jeffery E. Reyes and wife Teresa of Monmouth Junction as well as his five adored grandchildren, Randy, Rachel, Karen, Kevin and Michael.

Funeral services will begin on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:30AM in Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, 501 New Market Road Piscataway, NJ 08854 followed by entombment in Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway.

Family and friends may gather in Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road Piscataway NJ 08854 from 5-9PM.

For more information or to leave condolences, please see www.piscatwayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now