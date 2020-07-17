1/1
Chad A. Meyers
Chad A. Meyers

South Plainfield - Chad A. Meyers, 31, died suddenly on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Oakland, NJ. Born in Somerville to Wayne and Patricia (Lowe) Meyers, Chad grew up in South Plainfield, lived in Bound Brook and most recently lived in Pompton Lakes.

A 2006 South Plainfield High School graduate, Chad had a passion for anything that had to do with cars and loved to work on them. He currently was an Assistant Service Manager for Mavis Discount Tires located in Oakland. He liked watching comedy movies and had a knack for impersonating them, loved music of all kinds and freshwater fishing. He had a big heart, was compassionate and always had the best hugs for all. He had a fabulous sense of humor and found it to be his duty to make you laugh. Chad will be terribly missed by all those that knew him and loved him.

Predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his best friend Fank Bechtle, Chad leaves behind his mother and father; Patricia and Wayne and his brother Adam all of South Plainfield as well as many extended family members and friends.

A visitation will be held at McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 on Monday July 20 from 4:00-7:00 pm. A religious service will conclude the gathering beginning 6:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Chad's name sent to St Hubert's Animal Rescue would be appreciated. Please visit www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to Chad's family.






Published in Courier News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
