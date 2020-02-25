|
|
Charlene Price Hoffman
Charlene Price Hoffman, 91 entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Beach Rivers Chapel. Viewing will take place on Saturday from 12:00 - 2:00pm with the family receiving friends from 1:00 pm until time of service.
Charlene leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Cheryl Humphreys of Elizabeth City; granddaughter, Nicole Perry of Elizabeth City; great-grand daughter, Jade Wilson; special nephew, Jeffrey Shipley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
You can sign the online guest book at www.beachrivers.com Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere services to the Hoffman family.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020