|
|
Charles A. Schwartzer
East Brunswick - CHARLES A. SCHWARTZER died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. He was 89.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, he resided in Staten Island, NY, before moving to East Brunswick 62 years ago.
Prior to retiring in 1985, Charles was a manager for Continental Can, Milltown, where he worked for 25 years.
A US Navy veteran, he served during the Korean War from 1950 to 1954.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Margaret (Schmauder) Schwartzer; his two sons, Gary of Gilmanton, NH, and Joseph and his wife, Rachel of Flemington, NJ; his daughter, Laurie Ann Carr of East Brunswick; and five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Benjamin, Taylor, Katie and Brenden.
Friends may visit on Sunday, March 17th, 2:00 - 6:00 PM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, where a service will be held at 5:00 pm. For directions to the funeral home, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com. Cremation will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the East Brunswick Rescue Squad, 346 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ 08816.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 15, 2019