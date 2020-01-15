|
|
Charles Aloysius Burt
Edison - Charles Aloysius Burt, 95, of Edison died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Mary Anne Hale Pavilion of Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison surrounded by his loving children.
Born in Bay Ridge Brooklyn, he moved to Edison in 1965. He graduated from St. Michael's High School (currently Xavierian) in Brooklyn. He proudly served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII working as a radar mechanic. He graduated from Manhattan College with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He worked for WPIX Television Channel 11 as a camera man to broadcast sports games for NY teams. It was there that he met the love of his life, his late wife Helen (McClorey). They were married in 1955. He then worked for Western Electric as an engineering chief for over 30 years in Newark, and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. He finished his career as a consultant with New York Bell in Manhattan. A man who was devoted to his Catholic faith, he became extremely involved in his parish, St. Helena's RC Church in Edison, by being an active communicant, a lector, a member of the Holy Name Society, and a volunteer at Bingo. He was an integral part of his children's lives. He proudly served as the President of the Fathers' Club & the President and Treasurer of the PTO at St. Thomas Aquinas High School. He loved sports, including watching the Jets, Mets, & Notre Dame. He was extremely devoted to his 13 grandchildren and being part of their daily lives. A wonderful conversationalist and story teller, he had a way to bring life to all family events by weaving his humor and kindness in each of the recollections he so openly shared with his loved ones.
He is predeceased by his wife, Helen (McClorey) (d.2003); parents, Charles F. & Mary (Maloney); & a brother-in-law, Frederick Bohn.
He is survived by his 6 children, Charles A. & wife Kathleen of Endicott, NY, Joseph & wife Margaret of Jersey City, Michael & wife Danielle of Rahway, Marie Cummiskey & husband Edward of Providence, RI, Jeanne Milord & husband Thomas of Beaver Creek, OH, & Eileen Zix & husband Timothy of Fairview Park, OH; 13 grandchildren, Steven, Joseph, Charles, Joseph T., Maryann, Quinlan, & Landon Burt, Michael & Jerome Cummiskey, Thomas & Andrew Milord, & John & Ryan Zix; a sister, Mary Anne Bohn of Toms River; & many loving nieces & nephews.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 17th from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen. Family and friends gather at 9:15 AM on Saturday, January 18th at Costello-Runyon Funeral home, followed by a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Helena's RC Church, 950 Grove Avenue, Edison. Interment will be at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Helena's RC Church, 950 Grove Avenue, Edison, NJ 08820 OR to St. Thomas Aquinas High School, 1 Tingley Lane, Edison, NJ 08820.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020