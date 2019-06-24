Services
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Charles Brown, Sr.

Woodbridge - Charles Brown, Sr. of Woodbridge passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at home. He was 89 years old.

Born in Elizabeth, NJ; He resided in Woodbridge since 1962.

He was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War.

Mr. Brown was employed as a shear operator with Small Lot Stamping in Linden for 40 years retiring in 1991.

He was a member of the Avenel Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7164, The Woodbridge American Legion Post #87, Woodbridge Chapter of the A.A.R.P. and The Woodbridge Senior Citizens Club where he was a former vice president.

He was predeceased by his infant son Peter; his parents Aaron and Catherine Brown; a sister Catherine Namovits; and two brothers James Brown and James McCusker.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years Jean Kaulfers Brown; four sons Charles Brown, Jr. and his wife Kimberly of Woodbridge, David Brown of Woodbridge, Daniel Brown of Avenel, and Paul Brown and his wife Laura of Huntington Beach, California; two grandchildren Jennifer Nappi and Daniel Brown; a great-granddaughter Kylie Nappi; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will take place Wednesday, June 26, 2019 12:00 p.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (www.Costello-greiner.com) 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge. Cremation will be private.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 24, 2019
