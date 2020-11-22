Charles C. 'Chip' Bruemmer, Jr.



North Plainfield - Charles C. 'Chip' Bruemmer, Jr., 89, of North Plainfield passed away November 19, 2020. Born in Newark, he was a longtime resident of Scotch Plains.



Mr. Bruemmer had been a general contractor in Scotch Plains and North Plainfield. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of the VFW and the American Legion.



He was predeceased by his brothers, Robin and David.



Surviving are his loving wife, Jean (Liana) Bruemmer; two devoted children Tom Bruemmer and Toni Bruemmer Rutledge and their spouses Linda Galli and Gus Rutledge; three beloved grandchildren, Christian Galli, Kayla Kohn and Emery Kohn; two step grandchildren Samuel Rutledge and Jessica Rutledge; his sister Karen McHarg and her husband Bud; and his sister-in-law, Delores Bruemmer.



Services will be private.









