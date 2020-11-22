1/1
Charles C. â€˜ChipÃ¹ Bruemmer Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles C. 'Chip' Bruemmer, Jr.

North Plainfield - Charles C. 'Chip' Bruemmer, Jr., 89, of North Plainfield passed away November 19, 2020. Born in Newark, he was a longtime resident of Scotch Plains.

Mr. Bruemmer had been a general contractor in Scotch Plains and North Plainfield. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of the VFW and the American Legion.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Robin and David.

Surviving are his loving wife, Jean (Liana) Bruemmer; two devoted children Tom Bruemmer and Toni Bruemmer Rutledge and their spouses Linda Galli and Gus Rutledge; three beloved grandchildren, Christian Galli, Kayla Kohn and Emery Kohn; two step grandchildren Samuel Rutledge and Jessica Rutledge; his sister Karen McHarg and her husband Bud; and his sister-in-law, Delores Bruemmer.

Services will be private.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved