|
|
Charles C. Briggs, Jr.
Metuchen - Charles C. Briggs, Jr., 58 of Metuchen, died July 8, 2019 at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Born in New Brunswick, NJ. Predeceased by father, Charles C. Briggs, grandparents, Henry and Ida Kearney and Augustus Robinson. Surviving are his mother, Ida Briggs and 6 siblings, Ida Marie, Rhonda Lyn, Lisa Evonne, Derek, Karlyn and Kerry and grandmother, Mildred Robinson. Memorial Services are Thurs., July 18 at 7pm, New Hope Baptist Church, 45 Hampton Ave., Metuchen. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 16, 2019