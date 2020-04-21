|
Charles Cannon
Charles J. Cannon, 85 of North Brunswick passed away Monday, April 20th, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in PA, he has been a resident of North Brunswick for 28 years, prior to that he resided in Edison for 25 years. Charles worked at the Ford Motor Company Production Plant in Edison for over 25 years as a supervisor. He also served in the US Army. He took pride in being a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife Angie Cannon (December 2016), is survived by his children and their spouses, Michael and Cynthia Cannon of Hillsborough, James and Patricia Cannon of Bangor, PA, David and Adrienne Cannon of Hillsborough, and Charlene and Michael Wolff of Somerset; two sisters, Marilyn McDonald of NY and Kay Brangan of MA; along with his grandchildren, Holly, Sean, Jeff, Brittany, Michelle, Thomas, Luke and Noah. He will be missed by them all
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles' memory can be made to . Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Boylan Funeral Home in New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020