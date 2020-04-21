Services
Boylan Funeral Home - New Brunswick
188 Easton Avenue
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-4040
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Cannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Cannon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Cannon Obituary
Charles Cannon

Charles J. Cannon, 85 of North Brunswick passed away Monday, April 20th, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in PA, he has been a resident of North Brunswick for 28 years, prior to that he resided in Edison for 25 years. Charles worked at the Ford Motor Company Production Plant in Edison for over 25 years as a supervisor. He also served in the US Army. He took pride in being a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife Angie Cannon (December 2016), is survived by his children and their spouses, Michael and Cynthia Cannon of Hillsborough, James and Patricia Cannon of Bangor, PA, David and Adrienne Cannon of Hillsborough, and Charlene and Michael Wolff of Somerset; two sisters, Marilyn McDonald of NY and Kay Brangan of MA; along with his grandchildren, Holly, Sean, Jeff, Brittany, Michelle, Thomas, Luke and Noah. He will be missed by them all

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles' memory can be made to . Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Boylan Funeral Home in New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -