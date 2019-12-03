Services
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-4100
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
United Reformed Church in Somerville
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Ruff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles David Ruff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles David Ruff Obituary
Charles David Ruff

Somerville - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Charles David Ruff of Somerville, NJ. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on December 7 at United Reformed Church in Somerville. Dave was born in Columbus, Ohio, lived in Somerville for over 30 years. His favorite past times were enjoying nature or fixing things at The Farm. Dave was a chemical engineer for Johns Manville, Davis Industrial, Rhodia, and Recon Systems.

His legacy is continued by his sister, Nancy Ruff DeWeese of Bethany Beach, DE, his stepchildren Dorothy A. Munoz, Robert M. Thatcher, Susan L. Lausterer, Lorlyn M. Reedy, Stephen E. Thatcher, David B. Thatcher, his children, Karen R. Noll, Philip Ruff, and Judith Ruff, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Dorothy J. Thatcher, his parents, Josephine and Lowell H. Ruff, his brother, Lowell H. Ruff, Jr. and stepdaughter, Barbara J. Sackie. In lieu of flowers please send donations to renovate the White House at Horseshoe Bend Park East (formerly The Farm) to Kingwood Township c/o Richard Dodd with "White House Fund" in the notes.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -