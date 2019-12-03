|
|
Charles David Ruff
Somerville - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Charles David Ruff of Somerville, NJ. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on December 7 at United Reformed Church in Somerville. Dave was born in Columbus, Ohio, lived in Somerville for over 30 years. His favorite past times were enjoying nature or fixing things at The Farm. Dave was a chemical engineer for Johns Manville, Davis Industrial, Rhodia, and Recon Systems.
His legacy is continued by his sister, Nancy Ruff DeWeese of Bethany Beach, DE, his stepchildren Dorothy A. Munoz, Robert M. Thatcher, Susan L. Lausterer, Lorlyn M. Reedy, Stephen E. Thatcher, David B. Thatcher, his children, Karen R. Noll, Philip Ruff, and Judith Ruff, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Dorothy J. Thatcher, his parents, Josephine and Lowell H. Ruff, his brother, Lowell H. Ruff, Jr. and stepdaughter, Barbara J. Sackie. In lieu of flowers please send donations to renovate the White House at Horseshoe Bend Park East (formerly The Farm) to Kingwood Township c/o Richard Dodd with "White House Fund" in the notes.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019