|
|
Charles E. Anthony
Middlesex - Charles E. Anthony, 83, died peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at home with his family. Son of the late Charles W. and Eleanor Anthony, Charles was born in Summit and lived in Liberty Corner before moving to Middlesex 55 years ago. Charles was US Army Veteran. He was the owner and operator of Charles Anthony Roofing & Siding from 1966-1981 and then owned and operated CD Associates Home Inspections from 1981-2003 when he retired. He was an active member and trustee of the United Methodist Church in Bound Brook. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, taking cruises, motorcycles and being with his wife, children, and cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 56 years, Donna M (Lamson) Anthony; children, Lisa Nettleship and husband, Ray, Charles R. Anthony and wife, Donna, James Anthony; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Amy Stadtmueller, Eleanor Hatzikalfas; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 PM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Funeral services will be held 10 AM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the funeral home followed by entombment at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Courier News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019