Charles Earl Churchill
Bridgewater - Charles Earl Churchill, 81 years young, died July 16, 2019 at RWJ at Somerset in Somerville. Charlie, as known affectionately, was born in Newark, where he graduated from St. Benedick's High School, and has been a resident of Bridgewater since 1966.
A 1960 Mechanical Engineering Degree graduate of Newark College of Engineering (NCE) and received his Masters Degree there as well. He began his engineering career with Westinghouse, then the Danish firm Danfoss, and finally he found the right fit with Panasonic in Secaucus, NJ in the late 1970's. At Panasonic, he was so proud of initiating "the industrial group" that supplied other companies worldwide with Panasonic components. This Group grew tremendously throughout the United States, Asia and Europe with Charlie's great dedication and effort; he eventually retired in 2001.
Charlie was a professional football enthusiast, a voracious reader and one of the nicest and friendliest regular senior members of the Italian Bakery in Raritan; but above all, he was a devoted husband of 59 years to Carol, a loving father to Peter and Charles III (his wife Maggie) and a forever grandfather to Francis, Elizabeth and Matthew.
Visiting hours from 2-5 PM on Sunday, July 21st, at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 AM on Monday , July 22nd, at St. Ann Church, 45 Anderson St., Raritan. Interment to follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Charlie's name to or a .
Published in Courier News on July 18, 2019