Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Charles F. Carey, Jr.

North Brunswick - Charles F. Carey, Jr. died Friday, January 31, 2020, at his home in North Brunswick. He was 83.

Born in Glen Cove, New York to the late Charles F. Carey Sr. and Ellen (Luhta) Carey, he was raised in Elizabeth and lived in Jackson before moving to North Brunswick in 1968. He was a driver for United Parcel Service for 25 years, then became a business agent for the Teamsters Local #177 in Hillside where he worked for 10 years before retiring in 1993.

Mr. Carey was a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church in Milltown. He served in the United States Army and was a member of the Post #9111 of Kendall Park where he had served as president. An avid golfer, he was a Club Champion at Bunker Hill Golf Club in Franklin.

Surviving are his son Charles W. Carey of North Brunswick; three daughters - Susan Witting and her husband Robert of Manalapan, Linda Sickles of North Brunswick and Karen Masciale and her husband Christopher of Westfield; his former wife - Mary Anne Carey of East Windsor; seven grandchildren - Rachel, Nicole, Stacy, Heather, Nicholas, Cassandra and Michael; and five great grandchildren - Holden, Madison, Landon, Chase and Luke.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:15 AM Thursday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Milltown. Burial will follow in St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
