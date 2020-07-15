1/1
Charles F. Harvey
Charles F. Harvey

Iselin - Charles F. Harvey, 84, of Iselin, died peacefully at home on July 15, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Born in Monongahela, PA, he had moved to Linden in 1962 & then Iselin in 1973. He proudly served in the US Air Force & was an Airman Third Class. He belonged to the American Legion. He was an avid reader and cherished his grandchildren, being very involved in their lives.

He is predeceased by his parents, Edward & Ellen; & siblings, Reverend William & Margaret.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Virginia (neeBrown); daughter, Alicia Cafarella & husband Robert of Parlin; 2 grandchildren, Jason & Aidan; 2 siblings, Reverend John of Pittsburgh, PA & Thomas & his wife Angie of Roanoke, VA; & 3 nieces & 2 nephews.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (www.cancer.org) OR the American Stroke Association (A division of the American Heart Association) American Heart Association/ American Stroke Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 (www.stroke.org).

Arrangements were made by the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, Iselin. To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
